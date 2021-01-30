Advertisement

Community leaders making sure vaccine information is accessible

County leaders addressed concerns and myths regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.
By Montse Ricossa
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - As vaccination distribution is underway, there has been some confusion on who can get them, and where to find the information needed.

Local leaders and health experts are making sure everyone has access to accurate information on the vaccine, no matter their background.

“We know that trust in our communities of color is called into question, related to the vaccine,” shares Daniel Joiner, the Diversity & Community Impact Officer at UnityPoint Health-Trinity hospitals. That’s why Joiner says they’ve partnered with local NAACP chapters to host virtual events to “communicate information in a factual way related to the virus. I think some of the access to healthcare services but also information is extremely important in making sure that people understand not only the risks but also how to protect themselves.”

Shirleen Martin with Davenport’s NAACP goes on to say, “we’re trying to educate. We’re trying to build that knowledge base so that people can make the right decisions for themselves.” Martin says by not having knowledge, facilities, and information made available, it can threaten a community.

Local groups like the Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is making sure information on the Coronavirus is also made available in Spanish. Jesus Raya, an ICU nurse at UnityPoint Health-Trinity hospital says there’s often misinformation, no matter the language. He says it’s crucial to get the information “in an appropriate language, whether it’s English or Spanish, and in a factual and a way that people can understand. You know that’s the big thing is, using medical terminology isn’t going to work. You need to use words that people understand and break it down so that people can make the decision for themselves.”

Raya and Joiner emphasize the need to continue to maintain proper health measures, like washing your hands frequently, wearing a face mask, and social distancing, even after you receive the vaccine.

You can listen to the full interview with these local leaders about the COVID-19 vaccine and the importance of accurate information on the newest Descubre with Montse podcast by clicking here.

