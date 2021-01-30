Davenport schools returning to in-person learning Feb. 15

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Schools in the Davenport Community School District will shift from hybrid learning model to 100% in-person learning on Feb. 15.

The Davenport Community School District Facebook page announced Friday evening that the move comes after a bill passed by the Iowa legislature Thursday, and which was signed by Governor Kim Reynolds earlier Friday.

Davenport’s 100% online learning model will continue to be available to students currently in that program, and any new students who select it as their preferred learning model.

“Please spend some time this weekend considering what learning model is best for your student(s), either 100% in-person or 100% online. You will have through February 5, to choose a learning model which you will need to verify by contacting your child’s school,” the Facebook post reads.

A new Return To Learn plan will be released Tuesday, February 2, that will include more details such as bell schedules and health guidelines.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.