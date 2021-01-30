Iowa health officials launch vaccine dashboard, provider locator tool

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health announced the launch of a vaccine dashboard and provider locator tool on their website. The tool will show statewide data of the COVID vaccine efforts in Iowa.

The vaccine administration dashboard includes data visualizations that include key metrics such as:

Number of individuals who received one or both doses

Total number of doses administered by recipient county of residence and by the county of the provider

Administration rates by age group, sex, race, and ethnicity

The vaccine provider map shows a list of providers in each county and their contact information. IDPH said the vaccine remains in short supply and as supply increases, the map will make finding local vaccine provider information easily accessible. Each provider will manage their own vaccine information and scheduling. The department said they’re currently working with vaccine providers to update websites and phone numbers. You’re asked to check with the facility website before calling.

Updated Allocation Information

Following a meeting with the Biden Administration this week and reviewing the current vaccine allocation cadence, IPDH said they’ve accelerated the timetable to allow an increase in allocations. Starting the week of February 1 through February 15, the state will receive the 1st dose of 19,500 of Pfizer and 25,800 of Moderna weekly.

In a release, IDPH said roughly 64,000 doses of vaccine, originally allocated to the Long-Term Care Pharmacy Partnership program, can be redistributed to Iowa’s priority populations. The doses will be sent to a limited number of stores for individuals 65 years and over. IDPH said additional information will be provided soon.

Phase 1B in Iowa begins Monday, February 1st. Due to the limited supply of the vaccine, officials said it will take many weeks to reach everyone in Phase 1B before moving to the next phase.

