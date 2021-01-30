Over 1,000 new coronavirus cases reported in Iowa

(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,065 new COVID-19 cases and 74 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number of cases to 318,446 and 4,651 deaths since the pandemic began. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed a 14-day positivity rate of 10% and a seven-day positivity rate of 7.4%.

Officials also reported 376 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Of those patients, 48 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 84 were in the intensive care unit.

Check out TV6′s “Tracking the Curve” page for a breakdown of cases in our Iowa and Illinois viewing area.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.