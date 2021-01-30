Advertisement

Over 1,000 new coronavirus cases reported in Iowa

The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed a 14-day positivity rate of 10% and a seven-day positivity rate of 7.4%.
(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,065 new COVID-19 cases and 74 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number of cases to 318,446 and 4,651 deaths since the pandemic began. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed a 14-day positivity rate of 10% and a seven-day positivity rate of 7.4%.

Officials also reported 376 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Of those patients, 48 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 84 were in the intensive care unit.

Check out TV6′s “Tracking the Curve” page for a breakdown of cases in our Iowa and Illinois viewing area.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT DAY Saturday and Sunday.
First Alert Day Saturday January 30th 10 am till Sunday January 31st 3 pm
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
People are sharing their vaccination cards on social media. Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
How to sign up for Scott County's first public vaccination clinic
How to sign up for Scott County’s first public vaccination clinic
Slots for the COVID-19 vaccine in Rock Island County have been filled for February 2. This will...
Slots filled for Rock Island County’s vaccination clinic next week

Latest News

FIRST ALERT DAY Saturday and Sunday.
First Alert Day Saturday January 30th 10 am till Sunday January 31st 3 pm
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
`A First Alert Day will go in effect on Saturday, Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. This will go until 3 p.m....
Cities start to declare snow emergencies ahead of expected snowfall
Iowa Department of Public Health
Iowa health officials launch vaccine dashboard, provider locator tool