The Crossroads of DeWitt

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

“Inspired Living” is the motto of Crossroads of DeWitt---the featured local business on this re-air episode of PSL. It originally aired in February of 2019.

THE CROSSROADS carries gifts that inspire and bring beauty to your home and workplace. Stop in to find specialty books, tea, gifts, decor. artisan gifts for men, women, & baby---including special occasion & hostess gifts. There is also a Garden Cafe!

Located at DeWitt’s Historic intersection, the corner of 6th Avenue & 10th Street is the original intersection of two transnational highways 61 & 30.

Crossroads of DeWitt / 602 10th Street / De Witt, Iowa / Call 563.659.8897 / FACEBOOK

Back to School ENCOURAGEMENT... Loving & Supporting Our Children!

Posted by The Crossroads Inspired Living & Garden Cafe on Wednesday, September 2, 2020

