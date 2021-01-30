Wintry Weather This Weekend

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- ***FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 10 AM this morning until 3 PM Sunday for accumulating snow/poor travel.

WINTER STORM WARNING until Noon Sunday north of I-80. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY south of I-80 until Noon Sunday.

Get ready for more snow across the region as our next winter storm takes aim on the upper Midwest. We’ll start off with rain, or a rain/snow/freezing rain mix mainly south, changing to all snow as moves further north. The wavering rain/snow line could mean more snow in our northern counties. By evening, we should see an increase in coverage and intensity of snow across the region. That snow continues overnight into Sunday, bringing some healthy accumulations before coming to an end. Brisk winds, combined with moderate to heavy snow will create blowing and drifting as well as reduce visibility on area roads Saturday night through midday Sunday. This should make for tricky travel during the period. Clouds will linger through Sunday evening, followed by cold sunshine to start the week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. A wintry mix this afternoon, changing to all snow this evening. High: 35°. Wind: SE 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and blustery with moderate to heavy snow likely overnight. Blowing and drifting snow. Low: 28°. Wind: E 15-20 mph

SUNDAY: Morning snow, then cloudy, breezy and cool. High: 33°. Wind: N 10-20 mph

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.