Advertisement

Wintry Weather This Weekend

Winter Storm WARNINGS/ADVISORIES in place!
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- ***FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 10 AM this morning until 3 PM Sunday for accumulating snow/poor travel.

WINTER STORM WARNING until Noon Sunday north of I-80. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY south of I-80 until Noon Sunday.

Get ready for more snow across the region as our next winter storm takes aim on the upper Midwest. We’ll start off with rain, or a rain/snow/freezing rain mix mainly south, changing to all snow as moves further north. The wavering rain/snow line could mean more snow in our northern counties. By evening, we should see an increase in coverage and intensity of snow across the region. That snow continues overnight into Sunday, bringing some healthy accumulations before coming to an end. Brisk winds, combined with moderate to heavy snow will create blowing and drifting as well as reduce visibility on area roads Saturday night through midday Sunday. This should make for tricky travel during the period. Clouds will linger through Sunday evening, followed by cold sunshine to start the week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. A wintry mix this afternoon, changing to all snow this evening. High: 35°. Wind: SE 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and blustery with moderate to heavy snow likely overnight. Blowing and drifting snow. Low: 28°. Wind: E 15-20 mph

SUNDAY: Morning snow, then cloudy, breezy and cool. High: 33°. Wind: N 10-20 mph

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

FAD
First Alert Day Saturday January 30th 10 am till Sunday January 31st 3 pm
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
People are sharing their vaccination cards on social media. Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
How to sign up for Scott County's first public vaccination clinic
How to sign up for Scott County’s first public vaccination clinic
Slots for the COVID-19 vaccine in Rock Island County have been filled for February 2. This will...
Slots filled for Rock Island County’s vaccination clinic next week

Latest News

Today
Wintry weekend
First Alert Forecast - Winter Storm Warning posted for Saturday
First Alert Forecast - Winter Storm Warning posted for Saturday
Today
Mild afternoon, snow late Saturday
FAD
FAD Friday AM update