A few more flakes this evening

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- There will be a few extra flakes to get through this evening, so expect slick roads farther north. There will be the concern for blowing and drifting snow in these areas into the evening. The breezy conditions will subside later tonight and overnight there will be cooler conditions with morning temperatures in the 20s. There will be partial clearing overnight, bringing the chance for partly cloudy skies Monday while highs are near 30. There will be a nice warmup into the middle of the work week with highs near 40 degrees, and there will be a system to watch Thursday that could bring rain and snow later.

TONIGHT: Partial clearing. Low: 24°. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Skies becoming partly cloudy and mild. High: 32°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, cold. Low: 16°. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.