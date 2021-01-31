Advertisement

A few more flakes this evening

Mild Monday ahead
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- There will be a few extra flakes to get through this evening, so expect slick roads farther north. There will be the concern for blowing and drifting snow in these areas into the evening. The breezy conditions will subside later tonight and overnight there will be cooler conditions with morning temperatures in the 20s. There will be partial clearing overnight, bringing the chance for partly cloudy skies Monday while highs are near 30. There will be a nice warmup into the middle of the work week with highs near 40 degrees, and there will be a system to watch Thursday that could bring rain and snow later.

TONIGHT: Partial clearing. Low: 24°. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Skies becoming partly cloudy and mild. High: 32°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, cold. Low: 16°. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

A heavy police presence can be seen near the intersection of 6th Street and Fillmore in...
One person shot in Davenport Saturday morning
FIRST ALERT DAY has been extended until 6 PM.
First Alert Day Has Been Extended Until Sunday January 31st 6 pm
A car can be seen stuck in a ditch on I-74 near Middle Road on Saturday night around 8:00pm.
Icy road conditions; multiple reports of cars in ditches
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
People are sharing their vaccination cards on social media. Here’s why you probably shouldn’t

Latest News

Sun
Sun
FIRST ALERT DAY has been extended until 6 PM.
A few more flakes this evening
FIRST ALERT DAY has been extended until 6 PM.
Snow Continues This Afternoon
FIRST ALERT DAY has been extended until 6 PM.
First Alert Day: Update