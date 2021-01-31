Advertisement

Icy road conditions; multiple reports of cars in ditches

A car can be seen stuck in a ditch on I-74 near Middle Road on Saturday night around 8:00pm.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With a snowstorm on the way, road conditions are worsening by the minute.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office posted a warning on Facebook, noting that many county roads are completely covered in ice. Officials say deputies are responding to a number of accidents and they “strongly recommend” you stay off the roads if you can.

A vehicle could be seen stuck in a ditch facing the wrong direction on I-74 near Middle Road around 8 p.m.

