Icy road conditions; multiple reports of cars in ditches

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With a snowstorm on the way, road conditions are worsening by the minute.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office posted a warning on Facebook, noting that many county roads are completely covered in ice. Officials say deputies are responding to a number of accidents and they “strongly recommend” you stay off the roads if you can.

A vehicle could be seen stuck in a ditch facing the wrong direction on I-74 near Middle Road around 8 p.m.

