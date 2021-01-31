Iowa DPH reports 250 additional coronavirus deaths, 700+ new cases

(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 757 new COVID-19 cases and 250 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number of cases to 319,203 and 4,901 deaths since the pandemic began. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed a 14-day positivity rate of 9.9% and a seven-day positivity rate of 7.6%.

Officials also reported 358 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, down from 376 reported Saturday. Of those patients, 55 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 94 were in the intensive care unit.

Check out TV6′s “Tracking the Curve” page for a breakdown of cases in our Iowa and Illinois viewing area.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.