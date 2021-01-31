Advertisement

Rock Island 9-year-old helps raise hundreds of dollars for animal shelter

By Montse Ricossa
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Taking advantage of the cold weather on Saturday, nine-year-old Carter Stone from Rock Island took orders of hot chocolate for a good cause.  Carter started a drive-thru fundraiser event to help animals in need at QC Paws.

For those looking to warm up, Carter and his family sold hot chocolate for $2 each, also accepting monetary and material donations.  Carter’s grandfather Bruce Rannow says it all started because of something he learned in school, “after a school assignment, he had a book he read ‘Diary of a Pug’” where some children helped an animal shelter. Carter thought he could do the same!

Within the first few hours, over 40 vehicles came through and they raised over $300! QC Paws says they don’t know exactly how much was raised yet.

