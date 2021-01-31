Advertisement

Snow Continues This Afternoon

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in place until 6 PM
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- ***FIRST ALERT DAY remains in effect until 6 PM for lingering light snow snow/icy road conditions.

Snow will continue across much of the region before diminishing by late afternoon. Total accumulations should range from as little as 2″ south of Highway 34, to as much as 3″ to 6″ north of I-80. Ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch were observed in some areas. We’re not quite out of the woods yet as light snow showers gradually diminish. Blustery winds could still produce some blowing and drifting snow, and reduce visibility to less than a mile in some locations. Look for snow covered and icy roads through this afternoon, and exercise caution if you must travel. The WINTER STORM WARNING has been downgraded to a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for our northern counties, and extended (along with our central and southern counties) until 6 PM. Henry, Johnson and Washington counties in Iowa continue under the advisory until 3 PM. Expect light snow and slick roads. Once the snow comes to an end, we’ll see lingering clouds this evening, followed by partial clearing overnight. Expect a sunshine and a few clouds heading into Monday, with highs possibly reaching near the 40 degree mark by midweek.

TODAY: Snow gradually diminishing by the late afternoon hours. Lingering clouds. High: 33°. Wind: N 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening clouds, then partial clearing overnight. Low: 23°. Wind: N 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Skies becoming mostly sunny and cool. High: 32°.

