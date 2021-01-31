Snow Continues This Morning

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- ***FIRST ALERT DAY remains in effect until 3 PM for accumulating snow/slippery roads.

Snow will continue across much of the region before diminishing by late morning/early afternoon. Total accumulations should range from as little as 1″ south of Highway 34, to as much as 2″ to 4″ north of highway 30. Ice accumulations could reach up to a tenth of an inch, mainly north. We’re not quite out of the woods yet as blustery winds will produce blowing and drifting snow, and reduce visibility to less than a mile in some locations. Look for snow covered and icy roads through this afternoon, and exercise caution if you must travel. Once the snow comes to an end, we’ll see lingering clouds this evening, followed by partial clearing overnight. Expect a sun/cloud mix Monday, with highs reaching near the 40 degree mark by midweek.

TODAY: Snow diminishing by the late morning/early afternoon hours. Lingering clouds. High: 33°. Wind: N 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening clouds, then partial clearing overnight. Low: 23°. Wind: N 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Skies becoming mostly sunny and cool. High: 32°.

