Advertisement

Snow overnight

Winter Storm WARNINGS/ADVISORIES in place!
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- ***FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until 3 PM Sunday for accumulating snow/poor travel.***

The rain, freezing and sleet has been switching to snow. This transition will keep pushing south overnight. Snowfall to the north at its heaviest could reach rates of 1 inch per hour early overnight. Farther to the north will bring the biggest concern for blowing and drifting snow later this evening and into early Sunday. Into Sunday morning and early afternoon there will be scattered snow showers left over. Snowfall to the north could reach 4-6 inches, while the south will receive 3 inches or less by the end of the weekend. After this system wraps up, there will be clearing for Monday with temperatures in the low 30s.

TONIGHT: Moderate snow early, scattered snow showers late. Blowing and drifting snow. Low: 30°. Wind: E/N 10-20 mph

SUNDAY: Morning snow, then cloudy, breezy and cool. High: 33°. Wind: N 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partial clearing. Low: 23°. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

FAD
First Alert Day till Sunday January 31st 3 pm
A heavy police presence can be seen near the intersection of 6th Street and Fillmore in...
One person shot in Davenport Saturday morning
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
People are sharing their vaccination cards on social media. Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
Davenport Police were on the scene of a car accident near the intersection of East River Drive...
Police respond to car accident in Davenport’s East Village

Latest News

FAD
FAD Sat night
Rain has arrived this afternoon. Get ready for snow later tonight.
Snow overnight
FAD night
Wintry Weather This Weekend
FAD night
Heavy snow north