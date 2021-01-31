Advertisement

Trump loses lead impeachment lawyers a week before trial

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor, to Olympic gold medalist and former University of Iowa wrestling coach Dan Gable in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has parted ways with his lead impeachment lawyers little more than a week before his trial, two people familiar with the situation said Saturday. The change injects fresh uncertainty into the makeup and strategy of his defense team.

Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier, both South Carolina lawyers, have left the defense team in what one person described as a “mutual decision” that reflected a difference of opinion on the direction of the case.

The two people familiar with the legal team discussions insisted on anonymity to discuss private conversations. One said new additions to the legal team were expected to be announced in a day or two.

Bowers and Barbier did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Trump is set to stand trial on the week of Feb. 8 on a charge that he incited the riot inside the U.S. Capitol. Republicans and Trump aides have made clear that they intend to make a simple argument: The trial is unconstitutional because Trump is no longer in office.

CNN was first to report the departure of the lawyers.

____

Associated Press writer Meg Kinnard in Columbia, South Carolina, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Day in effect until 3 PM Sunday
First Alert Day Saturday January 30th 10 am till Sunday January 31st 3 pm
A heavy police presence can be seen near the intersection of 6th Street and Fillmore in...
One person shot in Davenport Saturday morning
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
People are sharing their vaccination cards on social media. Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
Davenport Police were on the scene of a car accident near the intersection of East River Drive...
Police respond to car accident in Davenport’s East Village

Latest News

For those looking to warm up, Carter and his family sold hot chocolate for $2 each, also...
Rock Island 9-year-old helps raise hundreds of dollars for animal shelter
A car can be seen stuck in a ditch on I-74 near Middle Road on Saturday night around 8:00pm.
Icy road conditions; multiple reports of cars in ditches
For those looking to warm up, Carter and his family sold hot chocolate for $2 each, also...
Elementary schooler creates fundraiser for QC Paws
A Davenport shooting leaves one in the hospital