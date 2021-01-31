Advertisement

Wintry Weather This Weekend

Winter Storm WARNINGS/ADVISORIES in place!
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- ***FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until 3 PM Sunday for accumulating snow/poor travel.***

Rain, freezing and sleet has started moving into the area this afternoon. As this system moves to the northeast, in the early evening this will switch to snow in northern counties. Through the evening there will be the switch to snow near the Quad Cities, and this transition will keep pushing south. Snowfall to the north at its heaviest this evening could reach rates of 1 inch per hour. Farther to the north will bring the biggest concern for blowing and drifting snow later this evening and into early Sunday. Closer to midnight is when southernmost counties will see snow. Into Sunday morning and early afternoon there will be scattered snow showers left over. Snowfall to the north could reach 4-6 inches, while the south will receive 2 inches or less by the end of the weekend. After this system wraps up, there will be clearing for Monday with temperatures in the low 30s.

TONIGHT: Moderate snow early, scattered snow showers late. Blowing and drifting snow. Low: 30°. Wind: E/N 10-20 mph

SUNDAY: Morning snow, then cloudy, breezy and cool. High: 33°. Wind: N 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partial clearing. Low: 23°. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

First Alert Day in effect until 3 PM Sunday
First Alert Day Saturday January 30th 10 am till Sunday January 31st 3 pm
Rain has arrived this afternoon. Get ready for snow later tonight.
