As flights slowly return, the QC International Airport looks to rebound

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Over the past ten months, the QC International Airport lost three of its’ flights to Denver, Minneapolis, and Detroit. Beginning in February though, the airport will bring back their flights to Denver, and plan on eventually bringing back Minneapolis and Detroit. QCIA representative Ashleigh Johnston said the returning flights are a result of two things.

“As people get used to how to live with COVID and make safe decisions and follow safe practices coupled with the vaccine starting to roll out, I do think there is a little bit of a sense of, we’ve turned the corner,” she said.

She also said Denver specifically returns to the QCIA due to demand.

“With the return of Denver, a lot of that was based on bookings so United had kept the flight on the books to see how many people were interested in it and that helped determine the timing so their confidence in bringing it back does point to a little bit more optimism from the public that maybe they are ready to take some trips that they had to delay,” Johnston said.

The flight comes as both Iowa and Illinois begin to enter phase 1-B of the COVID vaccination process, which mainly focuses on essential workers and those 65 and older. Johnston, hoping to see her airport crew as a part of the next round.

“It’s our understanding that there are many airport workers who would be included in that phase, I think everyone is trying their best to understand the information that we’ve been given, it’s left a little intentionally vague because it would be impossible I think to name every single role,” she said, “We are obviously hopeful that we can get a lot of our workforce in this phase if there is a vaccine available.”

The airport is hoping to see a bump come mid-March as vaccine roll out continues along with Spring break travel.

“We are for sure confident that we have the worst of the decline behind us and are hoping that March looks better or at least has a little bit of a bump from the stability we’ve been seeing,” Johnston said.

Although the numbers improve for the airport each day, Johnston knows it’ll take time to fully recover.

“Analysts are predicting that airports and airlines may not see 2019 numbers until 2023, so we know that we have quite a journey ahead of us to see a full recovery,” Johnston said.

