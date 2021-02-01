BHM: QCA health experts discuss distrust with vaccine in minority communities

Quad Cities (KWQC) - In a recent panel discussion, QCA health experts say they received many questions concerning how quickly the vaccine was created and if the vaccine would be safe to take under such a quick turn around.

Dr. Timi Olutade of UnityPoint Health explained why the process was a lot quicker than the others.

He says the coronavirus vaccine is made from mRNA, which is a vaccine that uses a copy of a natural chemical called messenger RNA, it produces an immune response.

Dr. Olutade says having the mRNA technology eliminates a few stages of testing. Compared to in the past, scientist would have to get the virus, isolate it and try to find out how to weaken it.

“That portion takes a long time, but with this your skipping to the end of stage 2 and stage 3, because of the mRNA technology. With mRNA technology we identify what part of the virus was the critical component, which if we disabled that part, then the virus has no effect on us,” said Dr. Olutade.

He also says this vaccine doesn’t give you a disease. Once the mRNA goes into your body it creates protein and it destroys the mRNA.

Another growing topic in the black community: distrust with the coronavirus vaccine.

According to the CDC, underlying health conditions and social inequities have put many people in the minority community at an increased risk of getting sick and ultimately dying from covid-19. As we know it, there is now a vaccine, but some people in the black community do not trust the safety of it.

After speaking to the Davenport NAACP they say some minorities have distrust in national health experts due to systemic racism. For reference they say some health care organizations, have a history of unethical testing on black and brown people.

For example the Tuskegee Syphilis Study conducted by the United States Public Health service along with the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. Another example is testing on Henrietta Lacks in 1951.

The very people who lived in this era are still alive today and as of this week eligible to receive the vaccine.

One local health expert says he has done his research and wants to encourage the minority community to get the vaccine.

”Covid-19 has led to relatively increased risk of dying in the African American population and also in the Hispanic population, more than the Caucasian population, now I would say that, that is actually the reason I would advocate for more people of color to get the vaccine, whenever the tier gets to them,” said Dr. Timi Olutade of UnityPoint Health.

Dr. Olutade also explained how the CDC makes the decision on who gets the vaccine first. He says the deciding factor was not based on the color of ones skin, but who is most at risk.

