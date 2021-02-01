Advertisement

Call center opens in McDonough Co. to help residents with COVID-19 vaccination information

Health officials with the McDonough County Health Department over the weekend announced starting Monday their local call center will be available.(kwqc, mcdonough county health department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MCDONOUGH Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials with the McDonough County Health Department over the weekend announced starting Monday their local call center will be available.

The call center will provide a Q&A service for residents regarding the COVID-19 vaccine and will also assist in booking appointments for residents 65+ and for essential frontline workers in Phase 1B.

This will be for McDonough and Schuyler counties.

The toll-free number for the COVID vaccine Call Center is 833-665-4VAX(829).

The hours of operation will be Monday - Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

And health officials are reminding residents that in order to get the vaccine you need to show proof of confirmation.

“You should have received a confirmation ticket with your name, vaccination date/time and location,” health officials said. “If you previously attempted to get an appointment and you did not receive a notification with a confirmation code, date and location, you must re-register.”

