Call center opens in McDonough Co. to help residents with COVID-19 vaccination information

MCDONOUGH Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials with the McDonough County Health Department over the weekend announced starting Monday their local call center will be available.

The call center will provide a Q&A service for residents regarding the COVID-19 vaccine and will also assist in booking appointments for residents 65+ and for essential frontline workers in Phase 1B.

This will be for McDonough and Schuyler counties.

The toll-free number for the COVID vaccine Call Center is 833-665-4VAX(829).

The hours of operation will be Monday - Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

And health officials are reminding residents that in order to get the vaccine you need to show proof of confirmation.

“You should have received a confirmation ticket with your name, vaccination date/time and location,” health officials said. “If you previously attempted to get an appointment and you did not receive a notification with a confirmation code, date and location, you must re-register.”

