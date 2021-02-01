Clinton County Health Dept. announces locations for COVID-19 vaccination

CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Health officials with the Clinton County Health Department announced locations residents may be able to receive the vaccine. This is if you’re 65 or older.

“Please understand that supplies are currently limited,” health officials said in a Facebook post. “More locations will be posted as more allocations are received.”

Locations:

Scott Drug Pharmacy

MercyOne Clinic

Clinton HyVee Pharmacy

Clinton Jewel-Osco

Wagner Pharmacy

