Cloudy with occasional flurries today

An arctic front will arrive on Thursday
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 3:15 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Flurries will continue off and on through the morning commute, but roads should all be in decent shape here this morning. Clouds will be tough to get rid of here this week, thus our warm up won’t be as warm as we would like.  Highs will generally be around the freezing mark the next few days so we won’t be melting too much of our snow and ice pack.  A strong arctic front will arrive on Thursday.  This will bring us our next chance for rain/snow in the QCA.  It’s still too far out to determine how much snow we’d get, but behind this system our first batch of arctic air will arrive this weekend.  There will be the possibility for several First Alert Days as not only will wind chills be well below zero, daytime highs may not get above zero by Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy.  High: 32º Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 19°. Wind: NW 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy.  High: 31º.

