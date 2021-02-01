Galesburg to monitor for PFAS in drinking water

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Galesburg will be monitoring its water system after recent tests showed compounds known as Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) as part of a statewide study of community water supplies. According to a new release, the Illinois EPA and the U.S. EPA have yet to develop enforceable drinking water standards for PFAS, but the state indicates recent samples in Galesburg exceed draft guidance.

PFAS are thousands of manmade substances that have been produced since the 1940s for a variety of applications ranging from water and stain-proofing to firefighting. Some PFAS have been phased out of production due to environmental and human health concerns, yet they persist in the environment and may contaminate surface and ground water.

According to the city, Draft Guidance Levels are not regulatory limits for drinking water. Draft Guidance Levels are benchmarks against which sampling results are compared to determine if additional investigation or other response action is necessary.

Currently, the EPA is gathering data in all the states in order to be able to determine a Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL) and treatment options. As part of that process, the City of Galesburg was notified in September 2020, that the Illinois EPA would be testing community water supplies. In November 2020, the State collected initial water samples at Galesburg’s water treatment plant, with follow-up samples collected in December 2020.

The City of Galesburg was notified Wednesday, January 27, 2021, that the two water samples that were collected at the Water Treatment plant in November and December 2020, exceeded the proposed Draft Guidance Level. In response, the City is taking immediate action to inform consumers, initiate monitoring, and evaluate options to reduce exposure levels.

Citizens concerned about exposure to PFAS in drinking water can minimize the risks by utilizing bottled water that has been tested for PFAS or installing filters or treatment systems certified by the American National Standards Institute NSF International for the reduction of PFOA and PFOS. Boiling does not destroy PFAS, and research indicates there are not any hazards related to PFAS through bathing or showering, as PFAS is not easily absorbed into the skin.

This week, the city will begin quarterly testing of all raw water sources and finished water for PFAS. To generate a plan and timeline to reduce exposure to PFAS, the City has contacted a consulting firm that is familiar with treatment processes that will remove PFAS from the water. A proposal will be discussed for the consultant to provide possible water treatment options that would reduce the PFAS level and include cost estimates of each option for consideration.

PFAS in drinking water is not solely a City of Galesburg or region specific concern, as water systems nation-wide can be impacted by PFAS. More information and resources regarding PFAS and the potential impacts can be found on the EPA’s website at: https://www.epa.gov/pfas.