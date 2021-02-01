Advertisement

Galesburg to monitor for PFAS in drinking water

EPA worker testing water samples, Photo Date: Undated
EPA worker testing water samples, Photo Date: Undated(WHSV)
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Galesburg will be monitoring its water system after recent tests showed compounds known as Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) as part of a statewide study of community water supplies. According to a new release, the Illinois EPA and the U.S. EPA have yet to develop enforceable drinking water standards for PFAS, but the state indicates recent samples in Galesburg exceed draft guidance.

PFAS are thousands of manmade substances that have been produced since the 1940s for a variety of applications ranging from water and stain-proofing to firefighting. Some PFAS have been phased out of production due to environmental and human health concerns, yet they persist in the environment and may contaminate surface and ground water.

According to the city, Draft Guidance Levels are not regulatory limits for drinking water. Draft Guidance Levels are benchmarks against which sampling results are compared to determine if additional investigation or other response action is necessary.

Currently, the EPA is gathering data in all the states in order to be able to determine a Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL) and treatment options. As part of that process, the City of Galesburg was notified in September 2020, that the Illinois EPA would be testing community water supplies. In November 2020, the State collected initial water samples at Galesburg’s water treatment plant, with follow-up samples collected in December 2020.

The City of Galesburg was notified Wednesday, January 27, 2021, that the two water samples that were collected at the Water Treatment plant in November and December 2020, exceeded the proposed Draft Guidance Level. In response, the City is taking immediate action to inform consumers, initiate monitoring, and evaluate options to reduce exposure levels.

Citizens concerned about exposure to PFAS in drinking water can minimize the risks by utilizing bottled water that has been tested for PFAS or installing filters or treatment systems certified by the American National Standards Institute NSF International for the reduction of PFOA and PFOS. Boiling does not destroy PFAS, and research indicates there are not any hazards related to PFAS through bathing or showering, as PFAS is not easily absorbed into the skin.

This week, the city will begin quarterly testing of all raw water sources and finished water for PFAS. To generate a plan and timeline to reduce exposure to PFAS, the City has contacted a consulting firm that is familiar with treatment processes that will remove PFAS from the water. A proposal will be discussed for the consultant to provide possible water treatment options that would reduce the PFAS level and include cost estimates of each option for consideration.

PFAS in drinking water is not solely a City of Galesburg or region specific concern, as water systems nation-wide can be impacted by PFAS. More information and resources regarding PFAS and the potential impacts can be found on the EPA’s website at: https://www.epa.gov/pfas.

Most Read

Bettendorf Police and Fire are on the scene of an accident on Forest Grove Drive near the TBK...
Multiple vehicles involved in crash near TBK Sports Complex
A heavy police presence can be seen near the intersection of 6th Street and Fillmore in...
Davenport police: Man shot during domestic disturbance Saturday has died
J.J. Boatman, 9, died from complications related to COVID-19. The boy's family says he was...
‘His life hadn’t even started’: Boy, 9, dies from complications of COVID-19
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44

Latest News

Health officials in Scott County are giving an update to the county’s vaccine registration...
Scott County addresses technical difficulties with COVID-19 vaccine registration process
County health officials in Rock Island are releasing more information ahead of Tuesday’s...
Rock Island County release more details ahead of Tuesday’s vaccine clinic
The Iowa Department of Public Health officials have confirmed three cases of the COVID-19...
Iowa Dept. of Public Health confirms three cases of new COVID variant
County health officials in Muscatine are working to finish up Phase 1A and they are working...
Muscatine County working on finishing Phase 1A, schedule not available yet for 1B