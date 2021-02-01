Groundhog Day 2021

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) -Groundhog day is coming up! It is this Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

Phil’s past predictions, which have been recorded since 1887, show he has seen his shadow 104 times, which means he predicted six more weeks of winter. Phil has predicted an early spring by not seeing his shadow 20 times.

In Pennsylvania Tuesday there will be heavier cloud cover, making the chance for Phil to call for an early spring higher this year.

Cloudier skies are expected in PA Tuesday. (kwqc)

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, since 1990 Phil has only been correct 24 percent of the time.

DID YOU KNOW?

The average groundhog lives for six to eight years... but not Phil! He drinks an elixir every year which helps him gain seven years of life, making him immortal.

During the Prohibition, Phil threatened for 60 weeks of winter (instead of his 6) on the community if he wasn’t allowed a drink.

You can check out the livestream of Phil’s predication starting Tuesday at 5:30 AM CST here.

