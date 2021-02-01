Henry County, Iowa walk-in clinic cancelled due to limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine.

HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - County health officials in Henry County, Iowa are reminding residents the walk-in clinics that were scheduled this week have been cancelled. Officials say the cancelation is due to a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines.

“We have 1 small appointment-only clinic scheduled and all spots are full,” officials said in a Facebook post. “If you are age 65 and older you may put your name on a waitlist for the next clinics and we will contact you when we have spots available.”

You can email publichealth@henrycountyiowa.us or call 319-385-0779. Health officials say the phone lines are very busy.

Health officials say if you were on the waiting list for this week and if someone took your information or you have emailed it, you will stay on the list until they have a vaccine and clinic set-up for you.

