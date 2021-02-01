Advertisement

Henry County, Iowa walk-in clinic cancelled due to limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine

County health officials in Henry County, Iowa are reminding residents the walk-in clinics that...
County health officials in Henry County, Iowa are reminding residents the walk-in clinics that were scheduled this week have been cancelled.(tv6, henry county health dept.t)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - County health officials in Henry County, Iowa are reminding residents the walk-in clinics that were scheduled this week have been cancelled. Officials say the cancelation is due to a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines.

“We have 1 small appointment-only clinic scheduled and all spots are full,” officials said in a Facebook post. “If you are age 65 and older you may put your name on a waitlist for the next clinics and we will contact you when we have spots available.”

You can email publichealth@henrycountyiowa.us or call 319-385-0779. Health officials say the phone lines are very busy.

Health officials say if you were on the waiting list for this week and if someone took your information or you have emailed it, you will stay on the list until they have a vaccine and clinic set-up for you.

Henry County, Iowa walk-in clinic cancelled due to limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine.
Henry County, Iowa walk-in clinic cancelled due to limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine.(kwqc, henry county health dept.)

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bettendorf Police and Fire are on the scene of an accident on Forest Grove Drive near the TBK...
Multiple vehicles involved in crash near TBK Sports Complex
J.J. Boatman, 9, died from complications related to COVID-19. The boy's family says he was...
‘His life hadn’t even started’: Boy, 9, dies from complications of COVID-19
FIRST ALERT DAY has been extended until 6 PM.
First Alert Day Has Been Extended Until Sunday January 31st 6 pm
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
A heavy police presence can be seen near the intersection of 6th Street and Fillmore in...
One person shot in Davenport Saturday morning

Latest News

The Jo Daviess County Health Department on Sunday announced they will be holding the next...
Jo Daviess County announces next COVID-19 vaccination clinic
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021 file photo, registered nurse Merri Lynn Anderson puts on her...
Pandemic’s deadliest month in US ends with signs of progress
Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
A Florida mom who adopted 7 and fostered 300 kids has died of COVID-19.
Florida mother who fostered 300 children and adopted 7 dies of COVID-19