Illinois adds 40+ vaccination locations; debuts new county-level vaccine data

Ill. (KWQC) - Over 40 COVID-19 vaccination locations have been added in the past week in the state of Illinois.

In a release on Monday, health officials with the state’s health department announced a total of 41 new locations have been added since January 26.

There are currently 310 locations open to the public.

The new sites include 15 local health department sites, 17 Kroger sites in Central and Southern Illinois, six Mariano’s sites in Northern Illinois and three Illinois National Guard supported sites in Cook and St. Clair counties.

At this time, officials say all vaccinations are by appointment only and are limited due to the limited amount of vaccines.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is also now reporting county-level vaccine inventory data on its website. The data includes the number of doses allocated by county, along with the doses administered and the number of people who are fully vaccinated.

Data will be updated once a week on Fridays based on information reported to IDPH by local health departments and providers.

Since January 26, 2021, information for 41 additional locations is now listed on the coronavirus.illinois.gov website, including the following local health department sites:

Boone County Health Department

Calhoun County Health Department

Cumberland County Health Department

Grundy County Health Department

Jasper County Health Department

Lawrence County Health Department

Logan County Health Department

McDonough District Hospital Health Services

Southern 7 Health Department

Alexander Countyo Hardin Countyo Johnson Countyo Massac Countyo Pope Countyo Pulaski Countyo Union County

Vaccinations are being or will be provided by many local health departments across the state.

The State of Illinois is partnering with Kroger and Mariano’s pharmacies to provide COVID-19 vaccinations. Kroger has added 17 locations in southern and central Illinois and six Mariano’s locations in northern Illinois. The State of Illinois is also partnering with Walgreens, Jewel-Osco, and Hy-Vee pharmacies to provide COVID-19 vaccinations. A total of 92 Walgreens locations, 92 Jewel-Osco locations, and 16 Hy-Vee locations have been added to the coronavirus.illinois.gov website, where you can find links to information about scheduling an appointment.

More than 3.2 million Illinoisans are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in Phase 1B.

Eligible residents are also able to receive a vaccine at one of the Illinois National Guard (ILNG) assisted sites. Three additional state supported sites opened today – Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, Provident Hospital, and John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital locations.

Arlington Heights Health Center – 3250 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights

Belle-Clair Fairgrounds – 200 S. Belt E #2650, Belleville

Blue Island Health Center – 12757 S. Western Ave., Blue Island

Cottage Grover Health Center – 1645 Cottage Grove Ave., Ford Heights

Morton East Adolescent Health Center – 2423 S. Austin Blvd., Cicero

North Riverside Health Center – 1800 S. Harlem Ave., North Riverside

Provident Hospital – 500 E. 51st St., Chicago

Robbins Health Center – 13450 S. Kedzie Ave., Robbins

John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital – 1969 Ogden Ave., Chicago

Tinley Park Convention Center – 18451 Convention Center Dr., Tinley Park

For information on how to make an appointment to receive the vaccine, updates on the state’s plan and eligibility, and answers to frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, go to coronavirus.illinois.gov.

