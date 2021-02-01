Advertisement

Illinois reports 2,428 new COVID-19 cases, 40 additional deaths Sunday

Illinois coronavirus
Illinois coronavirus(Associated Press)
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (WMAQ) - Health officials in Illinois have reported 2,428 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus on Sunday, along with 40 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Sunday’s new cases bring the state to 1,126,301 cases of the virus in the state, with 19,243 deaths attributed to COVID since the pandemic began last year.

The number of new cases is the lowest reported in the state since Oct. 6, according to IDPH data.

Over the last 24 hours, 86,871 test specimens have been turned in to state laboratories, bringing the statewide total number of tests performed to 16,039,292.

The seven-day positivity rate on all dipped again on Sunday to 3.9%, its lowest mark since October. The positivity rate on individuals tested during that time stands at 5%.

As of Sunday morning, there are 2,467 coronavirus patients in Illinois hospitals, the lowest number in that category since mid-October. Of those patients, 538 are currently in intensive care units, while 289 are on ventilators.

