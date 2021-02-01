Jackson County health officials share how to register for vaccination

JACKSON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Those who are eligible in Jackson County who are wanting to get registered to be vaccinated can do so two different ways according to the Jackson County Regional Health Center.

For those who are 65+ they may register to get the COVID-19 vaccine by either visiting the Hartig Drug website or Osterhaus Pharmacy.

For those 65 years of age and older, you may register to get your COVID vaccine by either:

Hartig Drug You can visit the website , choose schedule vaccine, select location (Preston or Bellevue), then make your appointment.

Osterhaus Pharmacy You can sign up via their website . Select COVID information & at the bottom, select your appointment.



**Vaccine Update** For those 65 years of age and older, you may register to get your COVID vaccine by either 1. Hartig... Posted by Jackson County Regional Health Center on Friday, January 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.