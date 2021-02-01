Advertisement

Jo Daviess County announces next COVID-19 vaccination clinic

The Jo Daviess County Health Department on Sunday announced they will be holding the next COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday, Feb. 5.(kwqc, jo daviess county)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Jo Daviess County Health Department on Sunday announced they will be holding the next COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday, Feb. 5.

“We are still waiting on the website to finalize, but we anticipate appointment scheduling to open Monday 2/1, at noon,” health officials said in a Facebook post.

Health officials ask residents to be patient as their vaccine is limited and they anticipate appointments to fill quickly.

“The link for registration and instructions will be on the county website homepage,” officials said. You can view that at this link.

