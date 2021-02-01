Advertisement

Knox County to hold vaccination clinic Tuesday

Health officials in Knox County have announced appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Knox County have announced appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.

In partnership with the Knox County Health Department, the Knox County Unified Command is preparing for a community-based COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Phase 1B. This is for residents who are 65+, who reside in or work in Knox County and those in Phase 1A, who still need vaccinated.

Knox County Scheduling COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments. Link Below https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/f5f594fb-0b63-460b-ad1b-5d05115d5502/ Voucher code: PDMCBHG6DB9BZPVG

Posted by Knox County Health Department & Knox Community Health Center on Monday, February 1, 2021

Officials say the group will hold the vaccination clinic for Tuesday, Feb. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. by appointment only.

  • To register for a vaccination at the Farm Bureau Building (180 S. Soangetaha Rd., Galesburg):
    • Online at this link.
    • Voucher code: PDMCBHG6DB9BZPVG
    • Please note that phone calls and emails will not be accepted as a way to schedule an appointment, so staff will be unable to help you.
    • The Farm Bureau staff are unable to assist with any questions regarding the vaccine and clinics.

“We hope this system will provided easier access to appointments, but please understand that demand for vaccine still far outweighs the supply,” Public Health Administrator Michele Gabriel said. “I ask for continued patience as we move forward with our vaccination efforts.”

The vaccination is free and officials say individuals will need to wear a face covering and plan to allow at least 15 minutes for observation after the vaccination.

You’re asked to not arrive earlier than 10 minutes before your scheduled appointment time.

Entrance for the clinic will be through the south door of the Farm Bureau Building.

