Lee County prepares for COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Lee County is preparing for its first round of drive-thru clinics.

In a Facebook post on Monday, health officials with the county’s health department said they’re reminding the public when they have vaccines available for those 65+ they will call those who are on the waiting list. Officials say this will be in the order they were received to schedule an appointment.

“We understand everyone’s urgency to receive the vaccine, however, our staff is unable to look up an individual’s placement on the list,” health officials said. “Please understand that once we have vaccine available we will reach out to those on the waiting list.”

If you want to get your name on the wait list please call (319)376-1077.

Posted by Lee County Health Department on Monday, February 1, 2021

