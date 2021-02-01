Advertisement

Lingering Clouds Overnight Into Tuesday

An arctic front will arrive on Thursday
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- After a wintry weekend, we got a chance to enjoy some cloudy and quiet weather this afternoon, and it looks like we’ll put the forecast on repeat for Tuesday. Expect mostly cloudy and cold conditions overnight, followed by partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies across the region Tuesday, with highs reaching the upper 20′s to lower 30′s. Temperatures turn a bit milder Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the 30′s to near 40 degrees. Unfortunately, it’ll be an all too brief warm up. Our next system moves into the region Thursday, bringing a chance for a mix of rain and snow, changing to all snow. Still it bit early to gauge accumulations. This will be followed by a shot of much colder air. That means readings will struggle into the teens and 20′s heading into the weekend, with sub-zero wind chills, possibly prompting a few First Alert Days.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy overnight. Low: 19°. Wind:  NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. High: 32°. Wind: N 10-15 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT:  Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 17°.

WEDNESDAY:  Mostly sunny and a bit milder. High: 37°.

