Louisa County to hold walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISA Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Public health officials in Louisa County announced a COVID-19 vaccine clinic that will not require appointments.
The clinic will be on February 6 and will start at 9 a.m. The clinic will be at the Louisa County Youth Center at the Columbus Junction Fairgrounds.
Health officials say this will be for those 65+ only.
You must wear a mask and stay 15 minutes after the vaccine has been administered.
Quantities are limited, the vaccine will begin at 9 a.m. and go until 12 p.m., or until the vaccine is gone.
