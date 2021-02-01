Louisa County to hold walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic

LOUISA Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Public health officials in Louisa County announced a COVID-19 vaccine clinic that will not require appointments.

The clinic will be on February 6 and will start at 9 a.m. The clinic will be at the Louisa County Youth Center at the Columbus Junction Fairgrounds.

Health officials say this will be for those 65+ only.

You must wear a mask and stay 15 minutes after the vaccine has been administered.

Quantities are limited, the vaccine will begin at 9 a.m. and go until 12 p.m., or until the vaccine is gone.

