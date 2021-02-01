Advertisement

Muscatine 10-year-old gets surprise delivery for his food pantry

By Marci Clark
Published: Jan. 31, 2021
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A ten-year-old boy from Muscatine is on a mission to help end world hunger. Peyton Story started his own food pantry last November.

“I’ve always wanted to do something like this and I thought, why not a pantry?” he says.

Last week, the Muscatine Hy-Vee was inspired by what Peyton was doing and brought him a delivery to help stock his shelves. They delivered 700 boxes and 2,000 cans of food.

Peyton says, “I was like, what is going on? It turns out it was an entire two palette donation of creamed corn and Pop-tarts. So many Pop-tarts!”

Peyton says he’s excited to offer more to his community, but realizes how many are in need.

“It makes me feel amazing but also slightly sad that this many people need food,” he says.

He plans to expand his pantry to churches in the future. As his pantry grows, he hopes others will do the same.

“Even though you might be strapped for cash, if you have enough to afford, you should try to start a pantry of your own. No matter what, you can change the world,” says Peyton.

Peyton’s pantry is located at 2102 Park Avenue in Muscatine. If you would like to donate, you can find his gofundme here.

