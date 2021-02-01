Muscatine County working on finishing Phase 1A, schedule not available yet for 1B

MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - County health officials in Muscatine are working to finish up Phase 1A and they are working closely with the Iowa Department of Public Health on direction on starting Phase 1B.

At this point, health officials say they do not have a waiting list or schedule that is available for Phase 1B.

“We are working closely with approved vaccine providers in the county for distribution of the vaccine through Phase 1B,” health officials posted on Facebook. “You will be contacted by one of those approved providers when you are eligible and when the vaccine is available to you.”

Officials said they have approximately 7,000 people in the county who are 65+ who need vaccinated.

“We are doing our best to distribute the vaccines to the targeted populations in the smaller doses we will be receiving,” health officials said. “It is going to be a slow and steady process. We do not have a sign-up at this time.”

