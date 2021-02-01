Advertisement

New robotic orthopedic surgery system offered in Quad Cities

New technology being used in joint replacement surgeries at Trinity Hospital in Bettendorf(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, (KWQC) - Trinity Hospital in Bettendorf is now offering robotic orthopedic surgery through the Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery System. The new system will assist surgeons in performing partial and total joint replacement surgeries with increased precision and accuracy.

According to a news release, Trinity is the first health system in the Quad City region to use the system, which promises less pain and a faster recovery from surgery. Along with the technology, Trinity says they have an experienced surgeon who has performed more than 300 robotic surgeries.

The system is being used in joint replacement surgery helping surgeons know more and cut less. Mako SmartRobotics™ combines 3D CT-based planning with data analytics into one platform that has shown better outcomes.

For more information on joint replacements and orthopedic surgery, visit unitypoint.org.

