Advertisement

Nintendo profits soar as people play games during pandemic

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 6:10 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Nintendo Co. reported Monday that its profit for the first three fiscal quarters nearly doubled as people around the world stayed home for the pandemic and turned to playing games.

The Japanese video-game maker behind the Super Mario and Pokemon franchises said its April-December profit surged to 376.6 billion yen ($3.6 billion) from 196 billion yen the previous year.

Its nine-month sales jumped 37% to 1.4 trillion yen ($13 billion).

A woman walks by posters of Nintendo in Tokyo, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
A woman walks by posters of Nintendo in Tokyo, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.(AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

Kyoto-based Nintendo’s success has come on the back of the popularity of its Switch console, as well as game software like “Animal Crossing: New Horizons.”

Other Switch software enjoying healthy demand included “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” and “Super Mario 3D All-Stars,” according to the company.

The October-December quarter is always crucial for Nintendo because of year-end holiday shopping.

Nintendo sold 24 million Switch consoles during the three quarters through December. It had sold 12.5 million Switch devices during the first two quarters of the fiscal year, and so sales nearly doubled in the latest quarter. The total numbers include the smaller Switch Lite console, as well as the regular Switch.

The latest numbers show Switch sales are still going strong, compared to the same period a year earlier, at 17.7 million units.

After this fourth year of holiday season Switch sales, cumulative sales total 74 million consoles, Nintendo said.

Nintendo expects a 400 billion yen ($3.8 billion) profit for the fiscal year through March 2021, up from 258.6 billion yen the previous fiscal year. It had earlier forecast a profit of 300 billion yen ($2.9 billion).

One COVID-19-related setback for Nintendo has been the delayed opening of its theme park in Japan called Super Nintendo World, built with Universal Studios.

It had been set to open Feb. 4, but Osaka, where it is located, is one of the urban areas under a state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic, as cases surge in Japan this year.

Although the spread of COVID-19 infections has slammed many businesses, the game sector has, from the start, been a beneficiary, offering home entertainment and ways for people to connect remotely through online games.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bettendorf Police and Fire are on the scene of an accident on Forest Grove Drive near the TBK...
Multiple vehicles involved in crash near TBK Sports Complex
J.J. Boatman, 9, died from complications related to COVID-19. The boy's family says he was...
‘His life hadn’t even started’: Boy, 9, dies from complications of COVID-19
FIRST ALERT DAY has been extended until 6 PM.
First Alert Day Has Been Extended Until Sunday January 31st 6 pm
A heavy police presence can be seen near the intersection of 6th Street and Fillmore in...
One person shot in Davenport Saturday morning
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area

Latest News

President Joe Biden waves as he departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church,...
Biden to meet with GOP lawmakers to discuss virus relief
More than 31 million vaccine doses have been administered in the U.S. so far, according to the...
Rush to vaccinate against COVID-19 as virus variants spread
In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo, Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi speaks during a joint...
Military takes control of Myanmar; Suu Kyi reported detained
Members of the Proud Boys, including organizer Joe Biggs, third from right, march across the...
Report: Hate groups in decline, migrate to online networks