Phase 1B begins in Iowa on Monday; vaccine remains in short supply

Phase 1B begins in the state of Iowa on Monday and health officials want to make sure residents are informed on who is included in the next phase.(kwqc, iowa dept. of public health)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Iowa (KWQC) - Phase 1B begins in the state of Iowa on Monday and health officials want to make sure residents are informed on who is included in the next phase.

While the new phase starts Monday, officials say the vaccination supply remains low.

What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccination in the TV6 viewing area.

“This means not everyone in Phase 1B will be able to get vaccinated right away,” health officials said. “To help balance vaccine supply with the Phase 1B demands, IDPH has implemented a tiered prioritization, outlined below. IDPH remains in close contact with our federal partners to communicate Iowa’s need for additional vaccines.”

According to health officials with the Iowa Department of Public Health:

  • Phase 1B Priority Populations:
    • Persons aged 65 years and over. OR, the following populations vulnerable to high risk of exposure or severity of illness (listed in order of priority):
      • Tier 1
        • First Responders
        • PK-12 staff, early childhood education, childcare workers
      • Tier 2
        • Frontline essential workers in food, agriculture, distribution, and manufacturing sectors who live or work in non-social distanced settings
        • Individuals with disabilities living in home settings and their direct care staff
      • Tier 3
        • Staff and individuals living in congregate settings not covered by previous Phase or Tier
        • Government officials, including staff, engaged in business at the State Capitol
      • Tier 4
        • Inspectors responsible for health, life and safety
      • Tier 5
        • Correctional facility staff and individuals incarcerated

IDPH continues to urge Iowans that while the vaccine is still a scarce resource, to practice virus mitigation efforts.

Posted by Iowa Department of Public Health on Thursday, January 21, 2021

