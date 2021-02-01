Phase 1B begins in Iowa on Monday; vaccine remains in short supply

Iowa (KWQC) - Phase 1B begins in the state of Iowa on Monday and health officials want to make sure residents are informed on who is included in the next phase.

While the new phase starts Monday, officials say the vaccination supply remains low.

“This means not everyone in Phase 1B will be able to get vaccinated right away,” health officials said. “To help balance vaccine supply with the Phase 1B demands, IDPH has implemented a tiered prioritization, outlined below. IDPH remains in close contact with our federal partners to communicate Iowa’s need for additional vaccines.”

According to health officials with the Iowa Department of Public Health:

Phase 1B Priority Populations: Persons aged 65 years and over. OR, the following populations vulnerable to high risk of exposure or severity of illness (listed in order of priority): Tier 1 First Responders PK-12 staff, early childhood education, childcare workers Tier 2 Frontline essential workers in food, agriculture, distribution, and manufacturing sectors who live or work in non-social distanced settings Individuals with disabilities living in home settings and their direct care staff Tier 3 Staff and individuals living in congregate settings not covered by previous Phase or Tier Government officials, including staff, engaged in business at the State Capitol Tier 4 Inspectors responsible for health, life and safety Tier 5 Correctional facility staff and individuals incarcerated



IDPH continues to urge Iowans that while the vaccine is still a scarce resource, to practice virus mitigation efforts.

