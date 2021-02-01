Advertisement

Police: Carjacker tossed 1-year-old out of vehicle in St. Louis

St. Louis police are looking for suspects after armed robbers stole a woman’s car then threw...
St. Louis police are looking for suspects after armed robbers stole a woman’s car then threw her 1-year-old son out of the vehicle.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are looking for suspects after armed robbers stole a woman’s car then threw her 1-year-old son out of the vehicle.

The crime happened around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a 22-year-old woman was sitting at a stoplight with two men and her child.

Three men armed with handguns came up to the car and ordered everyone to get out.

Police say the woman pleaded with the men to take her son out of the car.

One of the robbers grabbed the child by his coat and threw him toward his mother.

The child hit the ground. Police did not say if he was hurt.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bettendorf Police and Fire are on the scene of an accident on Forest Grove Drive near the TBK...
Multiple vehicles involved in crash near TBK Sports Complex
J.J. Boatman, 9, died from complications related to COVID-19. The boy's family says he was...
‘His life hadn’t even started’: Boy, 9, dies from complications of COVID-19
FIRST ALERT DAY has been extended until 6 PM.
First Alert Day Has Been Extended Until Sunday January 31st 6 pm
A heavy police presence can be seen near the intersection of 6th Street and Fillmore in...
One person shot in Davenport Saturday morning
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area

Latest News

This April 14, 2015 photo provided by Philip Greenberg shows Deborah Archer in New York....
ACLU elects its first Black president
Health officials with the McDonough County Health Department over the weekend announced...
Call center opens in McDonough Co. to help residents with COVID-19 vaccination information
President Joe Biden will meet with a group of Republicans to negotiate a COVID-19 relief bill.
COVID stimulus talks: Biden to meet with GOP senators
The Jo Daviess County Health Department on Sunday announced they will be holding the next...
Jo Daviess County announces next COVID-19 vaccination clinic