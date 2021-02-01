Registration for next vaccination clinic in Henry & Stark counties announced

Ill. (KWQC) - Registration for the next COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Henry and Stark counties has been announced.

The registration for the next clinic, which will be on February 19, will be open at 9 a.m. on February 8.

There will be estimated 600 vaccine slots available.

For those who are 65+ and in Phase 1A or Phase 1B, the instructions below pertain to you.

1) Visit this website

2) Click on any of the date and time links based on your preference. Note: Date & time may fill up fast

3) Fill out the COVID vaccine registration form. You must fill out separate forms for each person wanting the shot. You need a valid email address

4) If you’re assisting someone else you will need to know: Name, address, phone number, date of birth, age, sex, current primary physician and employer (if applicable) You must also know these questions: Have you ever received a COVID shot? If yes, which product? (Pfizer, Moderna, other product) Have you ever had a severe allergic reaction to something? Was the severe allergic reaction after receiving a COVID shot? Was the severe allergic reaction after another vaccine or another injectable medication? Have you received passive antibody therapy as treatment for COVID? Have you received another vaccine in the last 14 days? Have you had a positive test for COVID or has a doctor ever told you that you had COVID-19? Do you have a weakened immune system caused by something such as HIV infection or cancer or do you take immunosuppressive drugs or therapies? Do you have a bleeding disorder or are taking a blood thinner? Are you pregnant or breastfeeding?

5) If a link says “Already Full”, go to another time slot

6) You will then be emailed your confirmation of the clinic date, time, vaccine reservation, and a map and directions to the clinic location. If you do not receive an email confirmation please email covid@ema-hc.com to obtain your confirmation. Your email will be answered over the next several days. Email confirmations need not be printed. Do not come early, there is sufficient vaccine for all the time slots.

7) You will only need to bring a valid government ID and proof of healthcare or essential worker status to the clinic. (No insurance or cost necessary)

8) Once clinics are closed due to available vaccine, please choose another clinic date and register. Clinics will be added for the foreseeable future.

