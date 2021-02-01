Advertisement

Rock Island County release more details ahead of Tuesday’s vaccine clinic

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - County health officials in Rock Island are releasing more information ahead of Tuesday’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

Officials say if you do not have a registered slot to not come to the clinic.

  • Health officials say for Tuesday’s clinic:
    • It is located at Greater Quad City Auto Auction
      • 4015 78th Ave., Milan
    • Do not arrive ore than 15 minutes before your registered slot
    • Bring proof of registration, identity and eligibility
      • Work badge, pay stub, etc.
    • Tune your radio to 89.7FM when you arrive to be told when to proceed to next station within your registered time slot
    • All doses are accounted for, do not come unless you have a registered slot
  • Phase 1B includes 65,000 people in the county and will take months to complete according to health officials.
    • Illinois residents 65+
    • Frontline essential workers, including first responders, educators, food manufacturing and ag workers, manufacturing workers, corrections workers and inmates, U.S. Postal System workers, public transit employees, grocery store workers and daycare staff.

The number of doses coming into the county remain small. If you don't have a registered slot, please do not come to this week's clinic.

Posted by Rock Island County Health Department on Monday, February 1, 2021

