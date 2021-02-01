Scott County addresses technical difficulties with COVID-19 vaccine registration process

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Health officials in Scott County are giving an update to the county’s vaccine registration process.

“We recognize the intense interest in the very limited amount of vaccine, 500 doses total,” health officials said in a release on Monday. “Due to extreme demand even prior to posting a link, our website began experiencing technical difficulties. We apologize for the change in the registration process.”

Health officials say they quickly responded with an alternative link for those to use to sign up for slots in the clinic and notified the public of the new link through social media.

“Slots were filled very quickly, as we anticipated, with such high demand,” health officials said.

On Monday, Feb. 1, Phase 1B began and health officials in the county said they will continue working with its partner healthcare entities to vaccinate 65+ priority group.

“In the meantime, our staff are continuing to test and modify our registration site based on feedback we have received,” health officials said.

Officials also reminded the county that the Iowa Department of Public Health and Iowa Infectious Disease Advisory Council make the prioritization decisions on which groups are vaccinated in Phase 1B.

“We receive instruction from the Iowa Department of Public Health, receive vaccine from the Iowa Department of Public Health, and will implement the requirements they outline for us,” health officials said.

They expect the demand for the vaccine to outweigh the supply for the coming weeks. Officials say it will take a number of weeks to have enough vaccine for Scott County’s large 65+ community.

February 1 COVID-19 Vaccine Update Sign-up for email updates: https://www.scottcountyiowa.gov/health/post/register-covid-19-vaccine-updates Posted by Scott County Health Department on Monday, February 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.