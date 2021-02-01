Advertisement

The Lincoln Center hosts virtual month-long Black History Month programming

TV6′s Skubie Mageza will host The Black Experience every Tuesday
The Lincoln Center will be hosting its first-ever virtual month-long Black History Month programming. This a community event that honors the past and current efforts and hard work of African Americans to society.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWQC) - The Lincoln Center will be hosting its first-ever virtual month-long Black History Month programming.

This a community event that honors the past and current efforts and hard work of African Americans to society.

Officials posted to Facebook introducing Together Making a Better Community (TMBC) and the 2021 Black History Month Celebration.

Welcome! We are so excited to introduce Together Making A Better Community at The Lincoln Center as the newest nonprofit...

Posted by The Lincoln Center on Thursday, January 28, 2021

TV6′s Skubie Mageza is part of the program’s line-up and will be hosting The Black Experience every Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The Black Experience dives into conversations that force others to get comfortable with being uncomfortable. There will be a wide range of discussions that will give others a reason to think twice about perception, thoughts and views.

“I appreciate KWQC taking a stand on the topics of diversity and equity,” Executive Director of TMBC at the Lincoln Center, Tracy Singleton said. “The Lincoln Center is committed to empowering the Black community by providing resources and services that are impactful and inspiring. We understand that it takes a whole community to work for that change to be effective. We welcome all to engage in the conversation The Black Experience will touch upon and we are in hopes that you will start conversations of your own that give you an opportunity to see things through a different lens.”

Throughout the month of February 2021, TMBC will host virtual programming in observance and celebration of the strengths, struggles, resistance—and the sheer perseverance of the Black family. The Celebration will be a series of education events that demonstrate how Black people helped shape the American landscape and were shaped by it. We’ll accomplish this through the lens of religion, social justice, education, music and arts and their impact on the endurance of Black families.

Topics will include the Black Lives Matter movement, interracial relationships, breaking down myths on the Black family and single mothers as well as intergenerational biases and discrimination within the Black community itself.

“The mission of The Lincoln Center will always include being there for the Black community therefore making for a better Quad Cities,” Singleton said.

You can watch the live events that the Lincoln Center will be providing on its Facebook page. TV6 will provide the livestream here and on our website every Tuesday with Skubie Mageza.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

