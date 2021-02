DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Cast your vote here for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week. We will announce the winner Sunday night during our 10:00 p.m. newscast. Here are this week’s nominees:

-Shawn Gilbert, Central DeWitt

-Josh Connor, North Scott

-Kylee Sanders, Louisa Muscatine

-Anabel Blount, Prince of Peace

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.