Warren County Health Dept. announces slots filled for next vaccination clinic

WARREN Co. Ill. (KWQC) - Warren County health officials on Monday morning announced the slots for their next vaccination clinic have been filled. This was for their February 3 clinic.

Clinics are held every Wednesday and appointments can only be made the Monday before the clinic.

You can make an appointment by calling 309-734-0823 between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m.

