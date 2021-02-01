Advertisement

Warren County Health Dept. announces slots filled for next vaccination clinic

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WARREN Co. Ill. (KWQC) - Warren County health officials on Monday morning announced the slots for their next vaccination clinic have been filled. This was for their February 3 clinic.

Clinics are held every Wednesday and appointments can only be made the Monday before the clinic.

You can make an appointment by calling 309-734-0823 between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m.

