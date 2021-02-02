Bettendorf Schools Host One-Cent Tax Forum

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Bettendorf Community School District is hosting a community forum, Tuesday, February 2nd to educate the public about the District’s March 2nd Revenue Purpose Statement Vote. The forum will be at 6 p.m. at Bettendorf Middle School.

Superintendent Michelle Morse and the District’s Director of Finance, Brietta Collier, will share information about the upcoming vote and answer questions. Community members are also welcome to email questions to cmiller@bettendorf.k12.ia.us.

District officials want voters to know this is not a proposed property tax increase or an increase in taxes. The March vote will determine how the district will spend the tax already being collected through the state one-cent sales tax.

The one-cent sales tax can be used for things like construction, infrastructure, technology, and principal and interest payments. It also allows the district to borrow against future one-cent sales tax revenues, if needed. More information about the tax and the upcoming March vote can be found on the Bettendorf Community School District website. Voters in the Pleasant Valley School District and North Scott School Districts will also be voting on how to allocate one-cent sales tax collections on March 2nd.

Bettendorf Schools Host Tax Forum (Bettendorf School District)

