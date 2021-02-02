CASI answers questions about Phase 1B vaccination

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Ninety-nine percent of Iowans who lost their lives to COVID-19 have been seniors over the age of 55, according to The Center for Active Seniors (CASI).

CASI recently partnered with the Scott County Health Department to enroll vulnerable seniors in the first every community vaccination clinic held Monday.

As Iowa continues to move through Phase 1B vaccinations, CASI is answering several questions about the process and its role.

Was CASI hosting its own clinic for seniors?

No, CASI partnered with the Scott County Health Department to help register seniors who had barriers to the online-only registration process. CASI did not receive or administer actual vaccinations.

Why could I not get through to CASI to make my appointment?

As you can imagine, the demand for these services far exceeded any business’s phone capacity. Before the link even went live, CASI had close to 500 voicemails on our system. The morning the link went live, the phone lines were inundated with so many calls coming in that we had no lines to call out and actually register seniors. Our staff used their own personal cell phones to assist seniors, while other staff manned the phones. The system was never down.

As a senior in need, why did I not receive an appointment?

This is a valid question and one we fielded thousands of times in the last few days. Our best answer is that there is a national shortage of vaccines which has trickled down very slowly into our communities. The vaccine clinic held Monday had just 500 vaccines to administer. With more than 25,000 seniors eligible for the vaccine, this is grossly insufficient. CASI was allotted a very small number of appointments, not vaccines, to enroll seniors. All of these appointments were filled within minutes of the link going live.

I called and left a message, why hasn’t anyone called me back?

CASI has been closed since March 17. Nearly 80% of the CASI staff have been on furlough since August. The remaining staff has been working their way through voicemails while also fielding hundreds of calls coming in every hour.

When will more vaccine be available?

Unfortunately, we don’t know. CASI is partnering with the Scott County Health Department to coordinate distribution of vaccine as it becomes available. However, the small amount of vaccine available to our community is a federal supply chain issue, not a local distribution issue. We are proud of what we have been able to accomplish as a community with the limited resources made available by the state and local government.

“For close to 50 years, CASI has served as the Iowa Quad Cities resource for seniors during times of crisis,” the organization said in a media release. “We are proud to be partnering with the Scott County Health Department on this unprecedented senior health initiative and we look forward to helping seniors access the vaccine as more becomes available in our community. We are so grateful for your support and patience as we do our absolute best with the limited resources available.”

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.