Cloudy & quiet next two days

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Quiet weather is on tap the next two days before rain, snow and strong winds arrive on Thursday and arctic air arrives this weekend. Highs will run into the 20s and mid 30s the next two days, but clouds will stick around making it tough to create any significant melting of our snowpack. On Thursday a system will roll into the area bringing rain changing to snow by afternoon. While snowfall amounts will be on the lighter side, 2″-4″, the impacts will be high Thursday evening as strong winds develop and temps crash. This will lead to near blizzard conditions and flash freezing by Friday morning. Confidence is starting to grow in this scenario, but isn’t high enough to issue a First Alert Day yet. We do have high confidence on arctic air this weekend and a couple First Alert Days will be needed for dangerously cold wind chills Sunday into Monday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 30º Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 17°. Wind: NW 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy. High: 36º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.