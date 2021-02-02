Davenport School Dist. begins staff COVID-19 vaccinations

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Community School District has begun providing COVID-19 Vaccinations as part of its plan to return to full, in-person learning. The district announced Tuesday, February 2, 2021 that all staff members will be offered the vaccine as a way to help protect students and others.

Beginning on Feb. 2 through Thurs., February 4, and again on Tues., February 9, through Thurs., February 11, district employees will be able get vaccinated at a clinic from 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Achievement Service Center on Main St. in Davenport.

In a new release the district says this measure is necessary to accommodate the return of students to their classrooms in the coming weeks. The district already announced plans to shift students from a hybrid learning model to 100 percent in-person learning on Feb. 15.

Vaccinated staff members will continue to wear masks, observe social distance, and wash their hands.

