Davenport schools announces plans for in-person learning model

Davenport Community School District
By Spencer Maki
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 1:55 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Community School District will shift students from a hybrid learning model to 100 percent in-person learning on Feb. 15.

The change is in response to a bill signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds requiring an in-person learning option five days a week. Families can also choose to stay online 100 percent of the time.

The district school board held a Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday to discuss the plan with administrators and school staff.

According to Superintendent T.J. Schneckloth, masks will be required for all students and staff inside the building at all times, social distancing will be employed whenever possible, and extra cleaning and disinfecting will be done.

“The hallways, the recess, the lunch room, it’s going to be very difficult to get six feet. Almost impossible. That’s where it’s important to wear your mask. It’s important to follow the guidelines,” Schneckloth said, “I remember having these conversations about masks and what are we going to do when they don’t wear them. And they got to school and for the most part they wore them because they knew what was important.”

Complete plans and guidance will be released to families on Tuesday.

