Advertisement

EA Sports confirms return of college football game

EA Sports announced the return of its popular college football series.
EA Sports announced the return of its popular college football series.(Source: Twitter/@EASPORTS)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WLBT/Gray News) - College football fans have been waiting for this day for years.

EA Sports announced the return of its uber-popular college football video game series.

It will be the first installment of the series since NCAA Football 2014, which was released in 2013.

There’s no word on when the new game will release or what it may look like, but gamers can probably expect to play it on the new generation of consoles with the PS5 and XBox Series X|S.

Copyright 2021 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
Bettendorf Police and Fire are on the scene of an accident on Forest Grove Drive near the TBK...
Multiple vehicles involved in crash near TBK Sports Complex
A heavy police presence can be seen near the intersection of 6th Street and Fillmore in...
Davenport police: Man shot during domestic disturbance Saturday has died
Still tracking arctic air this weekend
Yet another potential high impact winter storm on Thursday

Latest News

An educators group protests Cabarrus County, N.C., schools reopening.
Pressure builds on schools to reopen during pandemic
A pair of best friends since 1940 both survived COVID-19 in their 90s.
91-year-old and 92-year-old best friends survive COVID-19
Investors on Reddit and other social media portals have banded together in recent weeks to snap...
GameStop shares head sharply lower for second straight day
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is urging teachers to return to the classroom amid the coronavirus...
Chicago mayor: Remote learning is failing minority students
McDonald's is bringing back the Shamrock Shake for St. Patrick's Day.
McDonald’s brings back Shamrock Shake