Hearing loss is associated with depression

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Taylor Parker, Concept by Iowa Hearing, addresses the latest research on hearing health’s relationship to mental health. Prior to the pandemic, hearing impairment was associated with higher rates of depression for those that have gone untreated. The assumption is that mitigation efforts have made the isolation coupled with hearing issues even worse for overall wellness--including an individual’s mental health.

Parker talks about the importance of getting a FREE screening and seeking treatment to combat both hearing loss and mood changes.

