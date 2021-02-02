Advertisement

Hearing loss is associated with depression

Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Taylor Parker, Concept by Iowa Hearing, addresses the latest research on hearing health’s relationship to mental health. Prior to the pandemic, hearing impairment was associated with higher rates of depression for those that have gone untreated. The assumption is that mitigation efforts have made the isolation coupled with hearing issues even worse for overall wellness--including an individual’s mental health.

Parker talks about the importance of getting a FREE screening and seeking treatment to combat both hearing loss and mood changes.

CONCEPT BY IOWA HEARING / 4009 E. 53rd St., Ste. 103 / Davenport, IA / 563-355-7155 or 800-792-9564 /

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
Bettendorf Police and Fire are on the scene of an accident on Forest Grove Drive near the TBK...
Multiple vehicles involved in crash near TBK Sports Complex
A heavy police presence can be seen near the intersection of 6th Street and Fillmore in...
Davenport police: Man shot during domestic disturbance Saturday has died
Phase 1B begins in the state of Iowa on Monday and health officials want to make sure residents...
Phase 1B begins in Iowa on Monday; vaccine remains in short supply

Latest News

Daniel R. Valenzuela, 23, of LeClaire, faces five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. One...
LeClaire man facing child pornography charges
CASI receives hundreds of calls for vaccine sign up help
CASI answers questions about Phase 1B vaccination
Still tracking arctic air this weekend
Yet another potential high impact winter storm on Thursday
Arctic air still on tap this weekend
Potential winter storm on Thursday